VILNIUS Lithuania's parliament will not hold another parliamentary inquiry into alleged CIA prisons in the Baltic country after the U.S. Senate published a report on torture, the speaker of the parliament said on Friday.

Lithuania was not named in the heavily redacted U.S. Senate report. But its description of a "detention center Violet" is consistent with a 2009-2010 Lithuanian parliament investigation which found the CIA had set up and run premises that could be used as a detention center near Vilnius in 2004-2006.

"No new inquest will be considered, because there is no longer sufficient support for it among parliament members," Loreta Grauziniene, speaker of the Lithuanian parliament, told Reuters.

Lithuanian prosecutors are conducting a separate investigation focusing on a possible illegal border crossing involving CIA prisoner Mustafa al-Hawsawi.

The Senate report said the U.S. government paid at least $1 million to "show appreciation" for establishing detention center Violet and that "complex mechanisms" were developed to pay out the money.

Arvydas Anusauskas, who headed the previous parliamentary inquiry, said his investigation had found no such payment logged in the official records of state institutions.

