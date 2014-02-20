STOCKHOLM Lithuanian prosecutors have investigating whether a detainee at the U.S. Guantanamo naval base was transported through a secret CIA detention facility in the Baltic state, in only the second such criminal investigation in Europe.

Washington's so-called rendition programme is still shrouded in secrecy, around a decade after it ended. Washington has acknowledged it held al Qaeda suspects in jails outside U.S. jurisdiction, but it has not revealed where.

"The General Prosecutor's Office has started pre-trial investigation into possible illegal transportation of people through the state border, punishable by the Criminal code," the office said in a statement.

The request to investigate was jointly made last September by a London-based human rights organisation REDRESS and Lithuania's Human Rights Monitoring Institute (HRMI).

The case involves Saudi national Mustafa al-Hawsawi, who was captured by U.S. authorities in 2003 and was then held in secret detention in Lithuania, REDRESS and HRMI said.

A Lithuanian government spokesman said it would not comment on the case. The US embassy in Lithuania was not immediately available for comment.

Al-Hawsawi was accused of wiring money to the September 11 airliner hijackers to fund their attack on the United States. He is being tried at the war crimes tribunal at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba.

The scope of the investigation might broaden to include allegations of complicity of Lithuanian officers and its institutions in al-Hawsawi's transfer, secret imprisonment and inhumane and degrading treatment, the general prosecutor's spokeswoman, Elena Martinoniene, told Reuters.

"We cannot look into alleged abuse without first establishing that an abused person indeed was here," she said.

Lithuanian prosecutors dismissed the request last year, but a Vilnius court overturned the decision this January.

"We welcome the decision of the Prosecutor to open an investigation into these very serious allegations, which indicate Lithuanian complicity in extraordinary rendition, secret detention, and torture," REDRESS's international legal advisor, Sarah Fulton, said in a statement.

"Our analysis of the available evidence suggests that it is highly likely that Al-Hawsawi was one of the detainees held in Lithuania for a period between March 2004 and September 2006," they said in a letter to the general prosecutor. They cited recently uncovered flight data, in particular related to flights from Romania, Morocco and Afghanistan.

In 2009, a parliamentary investigation in Lithuania established that authorities set up two detention facilities at the request of the CIA. Planes linked to the transportation of CIA detainees did land in the country from 2002 to 2005, but the inquiry found no evidence any detainees were brought in or out.

A subsequent criminal investigation against Lithuanian security service officials was closed for lack of evidence.

U.N. special rapporteur Ben Emmerson said last March that there was credible evidence to show that CIA "black sites" were located on the territory of Lithuania, Morocco, Poland, Romania and Thailand.

(Writing by Simon Johnson; Editing by Larry King)