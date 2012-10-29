VILNIUS Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said on Monday she did not want one of the three opposition parties that won a weekend election to be in the new government after allegations of vote buying and tax evasion.

Grybauskaite, who has the job of formally choosing a new prime minister, told reporters the Labour Party - the third biggest in parliament after the ballot - was not a suitable coalition candidate due to the allegations, which emerged after two rounds of voting.

Labour Party leader Viktor Uspaskich is also on trial for alleged tax fraud by his party in 2004-2006, which he denies.

