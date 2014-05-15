EDINBURGH Lloyds Banking Group is not currently preparing to leave Scotland if it votes for independence from the rest of the United Kingdom, its chairman told shareholders at the bank's annual meeting on Thursday.

Lloyds, which owns Bank of Scotland and has its registered offices in Edinburgh, has warned that a vote for independence will impact its cost of funding, taxes and compliance costs.

"We are not at this point planning any moves because we don't know what the result will be. If they were to vote for independence we will seek to work with relevant authorities to ensure we have a way forward to achieve our core purposes of serving customers across the UK," said Chairman Norman Blackwell.

Blackwell said Lloyds is examining the possible outcomes that could follow a "yes" vote. Banking industry sources have told Reuters that one option for the bank could be to move the headquarters of its Lloyds and Halifax businesses to London and operate Bank of Scotland from Edinburgh as a foreign division of the business.

Lloyds and its rival Royal Bank of Scotland have been determined to stay out of the debate over independence.

"It is clearly a matter for the Scottish electorate, the bank does not have a corporate view set out but there are clearly uncertainties created for everyone in advance of the referendum," Blackwell said.

