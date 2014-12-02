A sign is seen outside a branch of Lloyds Bank in the City London February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) has sold a 1.6-billion-pound ($2.50 billion) portfolio of Irish mortgages to Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and CarVal, a private equity group, the Financial Times newspaper reported.

The deal, codenamed Project Parasol, was finalised at purchase price of slightly less than half of the face value of the underlying assets, FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1wldpVP)

The portfolio consists of buy-to-let residential mortgages and commercial mortgages, including for offices, retail properties and industrial sites, the FT said.

Lloyds declined to comment. CarVal and Goldman Sachs were not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.6395 pounds)

(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore, editing by Mark Heinrich)