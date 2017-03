LONDON Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) has sold a portfolio of UK commercial real estate loans to Promontoria Holding, an affiliate of Cerberus Global Investors, for 352 million pounds.

In a statement on Thursday, the bank said the transaction, which it expects to complete in the second half of 2014, involves assets of 536 million pounds which generated a 17 million pounds loss in 2013.

Sale proceeds will be used for "general corporate purposes", Lloyds said, adding the transaction will not have a material financial impact on the group or its capital position because of provisions taken against the assets previously.

