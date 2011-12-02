Group Chief Executive of Lloyds Banking Group Eric Daniels walks through the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre (SECC) before the company's annual general meeting (AGM) in Glasgow, Scotland, June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

LONDON Bailed-out lender Lloyds Banking Group intends to claw back as much as half of former Chief Executive Eric Daniel's 2010 bonus as payback for a costly insurance mis-selling scandal, Sky News reported on Friday.

Lawyers for Lloyd's remuneration committee last week told Daniels and other senior executives that the bank plans to withhold some of the bonuses announced in February, Sky News said.

The move comes after Lloyds was forced in May to take a 3.2 billion pound charge to cover compensation payments to customers who were mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI), pushing it into a loss for the first quarter.

"As part of an ongoing process the implications on compensation are being considered by the remuneration committee and will be determined by the board in due course," Lloyds said in a statement.

A spokeswoman declined to comment on whether Daniels' 2010 bonus of 1.45 million pounds would be affected.

Lloyds, 41 percent state-owned after receiving a taxpayer-funded bailout during the 2008 crisis, was worse affected by PPI mis-selling than rivals Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and HSBC, which each took charges of about 1 billion pounds.

Daniels left Lloyds in March after nine years as CEO, making way for former Santander UK boss Antonio Horta-Osorio.

