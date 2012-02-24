LONDON Lloyds, Britain's biggest retail bank, expects the unemployment rate to peak at around 9 percent in 2013.

Lloyds also said on Friday it expected the Bank of England's 0.5 percent base interest rate to remain at that level into 2013.

"While the outlook for the UK economy remains uncertain, and vulnerable to developments in the euro zone, we believe the most likely scenario is for further weakness in the first half of 2012 followed by a relatively modest recovery in the second half, resulting in broadly flat real GDP for the year as a whole, with further modest recovery in 2013," the bank said.

