LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - Lloyds Banking Group launched an exchange of existing capital securities into new, much riskier bonds which meet new tough regulations on Thursday as it seeks to strengthen its capital base while trying to keep investors on side.

The UK lender intends to buy-back Enhanced Capital Notes (ECNs) sold at the end of 2009 as part of the broader recapitalisation of the bank and swap them for £5bn-equivalent worth of Additional Tier 1 bonds.

Lloyds, which is 33% owned by UK taxpayers, surprised investors last month when it said it could buy back the ECNs at face value because new European rules mean that they are now unlikely to count towards its capital buffers.

The bonds trade at a premium to their issue price because of the attractive interest they pay, and their value fell sharply after the warning as investors worried they could be short-changed.

The move has angered investors who said they would be prepare to fight it out with the bank if it was to do so.

The offer gives these investors the option to exit bonds before it potentially gets more aggressive with its capital management strategy although they will have to weigh this up against the risk of going into much riskier securities.

The ECNs are Tier 2 bonds which mature and have must-pay coupons unlike the new Additional Tier 1 which are far riskier, being perpetual with discretionary coupon payments.

Furthermore, bondholders in the new securities could be converted into equity a lot earlier than ECNs holders as the trigger for conversation has been set at 7% of Common Equity Tier 1 versus 5% of Core Tier 1 for the ECNs.

The bank is making a special allowance for retail investors however, and investors holding less than £200,000 per series will not be able to exchange their ECNs for the new Additional Tier 1 instruments.

Lloyds is offering retail investors the opportunity to exchange their holdings for cash, or they can continue to hold the ECNs.

Lloyds has GBP8.4bn equivalent worth outstanding across all tranches of the ECNs with an average price of 111% of par, according to analysts at Barclays.

The regulatory par call in the Lloyds ECNs is executable if the security loses its Tier 2 capital credit or ceases to qualify as core capital in stress tests conducted by the regulator.

