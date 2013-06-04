UK grocery inflation doubles in a month - Kantar Worldpanel
LONDON British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and Co-operative Group CWSGR.UL executives will provide evidence to a panel of MPs examining the collapse of a branch sale which was meant to create a new British challenger bank.
The planned sale of more than 600 of Lloyds' UK bank branches to the Co-Operative Bank fell through in April and Co-op's capital position has come under intense scrutiny since.
The Treasury Select Committee, which oversees the work of Britain's finance ministry, is also expected to take evidence from the financial regulator over the issue, industry and political sources said.
One of the sources said Lloyds executives will appear before the commission before the end of June.
LONDON A draft report on the impact of Brexit on Britain's financial industry warns banks and staff would "leach" away, undermining the wider UK economy, if they do not have access to European Union markets, according to sources who have read the report.
GENEVA Tariff-free trade after Brexit is vitally important to maintaining jobs at Ford's British sites, its European boss told Reuters on Tuesday, amid growing concerns among unions about jobs losses at the U.S. carmaker's Welsh engine plant.