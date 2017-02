LONDON Lloyds Banking Group said on Tuesday it had entered talks with regulators over re-starting dividends and would set out its dividend policy alongside its 2013 results in February.

"We go into these discussions in a good position. We are in a stronger capital position than some of our peers who are paying dividends so hopefully we'll get the right outcome," Finance Director George Culmer told reporters.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Laura Noonan)