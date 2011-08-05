A Lloyds TSB bank sign hangs outside a branch in London, May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON The chairman and chief executive of Lloyds (LLOY.L) each bought 200,000 of the company's shares, signalling their confidence in the part-nationalised bank's prospects despite its 3.25 billion pound loss this week.

Lloyds said on Friday that Chairman Winfried Bischoff had acquired 200,000 shares at a price of 32.11 pence each.

Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 200,000 shares for himself and his wife Ana Cristina at a price of 31 pence each.

Britain ended up with a 41 percent stake in Lloyds and 83 percent of rival Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) after having to bail out both banks during the credit crisis.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)