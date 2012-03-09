Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON Co-Op CWSGR.UL has been delayed in its bid to buy 630 branches from Lloyds (LLOY.L), as the mutual group attempts a radical shake-up of its board, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
The newspaper cited people familiar with the process as saying it was unlikely that a deal would be reached until at least the middle of the year because of the board revamp.
Lloyds chose the Co-op as its preferred bidder for the branch portfolio in December, with the aim of agreeing specific terms by the end of this month.
An overhaul of the Co-op board, which is made up of customers rather than company executives and non-executive directors, would need to satisfy the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of its ability to run a larger banking business.
The FSA wants more financial services expertise at group level if the Co-op acquired the Lloyds branches, which are expected to fetch about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.37 billion).
Its board is led by a former university fellow who also chairs the banking division.
If the deal goes through it would triple the size of the Co-op's banking arm from about 340 branches to almost 1,000.
One option the regulator is discussing with the Co-op is transforming the whole group into an FSA-regulated entity.
Alternatively, the Co-op could create a separate group board made up of senior directors.
The Co-op and LLoyds were unavailable for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Bernard Orr)
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.