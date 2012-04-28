LONDON Lloyds (LLOY.L) may start talks with new banking venture NBNK NBNK.L about its planned sale of 632 branches after an exclusivity period with The Co-op ended.

Lloyds said on Friday it will have talks with NBNK, formed to bring competition to a market dominated by four lenders, if it can be satisfied the start-up will get regulatory clearance for a deal.

That will likely to focus on the capital strength of NBNK and its ability to handle the job of running the IT systems needed for such a big branch network.

"We have maintained a constructive dialogue with the FSA (Financial Services Authority)and are confident we will be able to meet the regulatory criteria laid down," a spokesman for NBNK said.

The European Union is forcing Lloyds to sell the 632 branches in return for state aid received during the 2008 crisis which left Britain with a 40 percent stake.

The sale, code named Project Verde, is likely to fetch up to 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) and will create Britain's seventh-biggest bank, with a 4.6 percent share of current accounts and 5 percent of mortgages.

Lloyds has said it could spin off and float the business if it failed to find a suitable buyer.

Many bankers and analysts see that as the most likely option, uncertain that NBNK would have a much better chance of getting past regulators than the Co-op.

The FSA discusses key issues with potential buyers and issues a "no objection in principle" guidance once satisfied.

NBNK, set up in 2010 by former Lloyd's of London insurance head Peter Levene, is run by former Barclays and Northern Rock executive Gary Hoffman.

The Co-op's attempt to buy the branches has struggled to get past the regulator, due to concerns about its capital position, management experience and the structure of the food-to-funerals conglomerate.

"We remain in talks and we remain the preferred bidder. We continue to make progress," a spokeswoman for Co-op said.

Lloyds shares were up 0.4 percent by 1330 GMT, underperforming a 1.8 percent rise by the European banking index .SX7P.

(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)