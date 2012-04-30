A pedestrian passes the head office of the Lloyds Banking Group in central London August 5, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) has not received any takeover approaches for Scottish Widows, its life assurance, pensions and savings business, a spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

London's Evening Standard newspaper had reported that Lloyds had received a multi-billion pound approach from Edmund Truell, the founder of private equity firm Duke Street, who is bringing 500 million pound bid vehicle Tungsten to the stock market.

Lloyds said it had no plans to dispose of the business, however.

"Our Insurance business remains a core part of the group and we have had no such approach," a spokesman said.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)