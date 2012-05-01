LONDON, MAY 1 - The Lloyd's of London insurance market said there had been no change to its expected financial performance this year thanks to a lack of major claims during the first quarter.

Last year, the 324-year old insurance market swung to a 516 million pound loss, its second worst ever, after absorbing record claims from a spate of natural disasters including Japan's Tohoku earthquake and Thailand's worst floods in half a century.

The insurance industry as a whole took a $116 billion hit from natural catastrophes, making it the sector's second worst natural disaster year on record, according to reinsurer Swiss Re.

Lloyd's said on Tuesday the excess of its central assets over solvency shortfalls - a measure of its financial health - rose to 3.2 billion pounds in the first three months 2012, an increase of 46 million pounds compared with the end of last year.

