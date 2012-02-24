How do you say deja vu in Greek?
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
LONDON Lloyds (LLOY.L) may access the European Central Bank's three-year, low interest loans facility next week to shore up its non-core European operations.
"This would make sense for our euro assets," chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio told reporters on Friday at the news conference for the part state-owned lender's full-year results.
He said while Lloyds had made no decision yet about the ECB facility -- the LTRO (long-term refinancing operation) -- such a move would help "ring-fence our non-core European assets."
The ECB will offer funds on Wednesday with uptake of the LTRO expected to be in the region of 500 billion euros (424.4 billion pounds).
Lloyds posted a full-year loss of 3.5 billion pounds on Friday.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dan Lalor)
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.
MUNICH German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested on Saturday that the euro was too low for Germany but made clear that Berlin had no power to address this "problem" because monetary policy was set by the independent European Central Bank.