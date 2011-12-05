LONDON The UK oil industry is at risk of under-investment in the next 20 years, according to the findings of a survey by Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets, pointing to a shift that could hamper British competitiveness versus European and emerging market companies.

Some 78 percent of senior energy executives polled by the bank said there was a risk of under-investment in infrastructure and skills.

"As the largest lender in the North Sea, we know from speaking to our clients that an emigration to other markets with more favourable investment conditions, such as Norway, is not motivated by self-interest," Andrew Moorfield, global head of oil and gas at Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets said.

"Rather, the costs of production can be lower and more predictable than in the UK, a fact which is having a serious impact on the North Sea's ability to compete for investment internationally."

The findings are part of a trend that investors have been veering to emerging markets due to competitive differences as well as fiscal uncertainty in the UK, said Moorfield.

According to offshore industry body Oil and Gas UK, total expenditure on exploration, development and operations in 2010 amounted to 14 billion pounds.

The survey also found 69 percent of the respondents said the industry and the UK government together could resolve the ongoing issue of decommissioning liabilities, which impact the longevity of investment in the region.

Dismantling equipment used to pump oil and gas in the North Sea region could cost up to $76 billion over the next 30 years, a study published by professional services firm Deloitte and oil research business Douglas-Westwood showed.

