Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) paid more than 20 of its staff at least one million pounds last year, a move likely to inflame anger among MPs and the public over excessive banker pay, The Sunday Times reported.
The part state-owned bank will include the figure in its annual report this week, bringing the number of bankers paid in excess of one million pounds among the country's five big lenders to almost 770, the newspaper said.
Lloyds declined to comment on the report.
The European Union has introduced a cap to restrict bankers' bonuses to one times annual salary, a move designed to address public anger at a bonus-driven culture many European politicians believe encouraged the risk-taking that led to the near-collapse of some of the region's biggest banks.
(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Mark Potter)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.