Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON Britain's government reiterated on Thursday that it has no set timetable or target share price for starting the sale of its 39 percent stake in state-backed bank Lloyds.
"The government has set out its plan to take Britain's banking system from rescue to recovery. As part of this, we have said that we are now actively considering options for sales of the taxpayer's shares in Lloyds," a spokesman for the Treasury said after the bank announced earnings.
"We have also consistently said we have no set timetable or target share price for beginning the return of Lloyds to the private sector, and ensuring value for money for the taxpayer will continue to be the overriding consideration for any sale."
LONDON Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has agreed to put the division that runs the national broadband network into a legally separate company in a bid to improve the country's digital infrastructure and resolve a two-year regulatory battle.
MANILA The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations said on Friday the two blocs would try to revive plans for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between them, as European countries look to tap the region's strong growth.