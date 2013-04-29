Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
MADRID Spain's fifth largest bank Sabadell said on Monday it had agreed to take on British bank Lloyds' Spanish retail banking business in exchange for 537,409 of its own shares worth 84 million euros (70 million pounds).
Under the deal, Sabadell will become the owner of Lloyds' private and retail banking business in Spain, including 28 offices, 1.8 billion euros of loans and 760 million euros of client deposits.
Lloyds has pledged to keep the shares in Sabadell, equivalent to 1.8 percent stake, for at least one year, the Spanish bank said in a regulatory filing.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.