Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
LONDON Britain's Lloyds Banking Group confirmed on Friday that it was close to agreeing a settlement over allegations of manipulating benchmark interest rates.
"LBG confirms that it is in late-stage settlement discussions with a number of agencies," the bank said in statement.
Two sources familiar with the talks told Reuters late on Thursday that Lloyds would announce a fine next week in connection with a global scandal over the fixing of the London Interbank Offered Rate.
One source said the settlement, which will be the seventh joint UK and U.S. penalty in this inquiry, could be in the ballpark of 200 million to 300 million pounds.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.