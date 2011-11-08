LONDON Tim Tookey is supposed to be in wind-down mode. Yet the departing finance chief of Lloyds has been thrust into action to run Britain's biggest retail bank after his boss signed off sick six days ago.

The shock temporary departure of Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio left a vacuum at the top of Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LLOY.L) and the bank was only able to confirm Tookey would take interim charge two hours after its original statement.

It was a remarkable turn of events for the bank and Tookey, the down-to-earth and amiable CFO, who had announced six weeks earlier he was leaving the goldfish bowl of UK banking to return to his insurance roots by taking a post at Resolution RSL.L.

"He is the Malvolio of the City in that he has had greatness thrust upon him, but he will cope admirably with the situation," said Mark Wood, former UK chief executive of Prudential (PRU.L), referring to the Shakespearean character. Tookey had worked at the Pru before joining Lloyds five years ago.

But having to turn to someone headed for the exit reflects badly on Lloyds, some analysts and bankers said.

"Tim is a good CFO and will do what is right for the company. But he is leaving in February ... he was in wind-down mode," said one person in the industry.

Tookey took his new role in his stride on Tuesday, when he unveiled more losses for the bank but said it was "business as usual" and no strategic plans had been paused.

"My biggest responsibility is to maintain the momentum so we can give the business back to Antonio in good condition with the same momentum and direction of travel that was here last week," Tookey told reporters on a conference call.

Tookey's to-do list is certainly full. A euro zone crisis threatens to tip Britain into recession and derail Horta-Osorio's turnaround plan. Lloyds is also trying to sell 632 branches, repair relations with customers stung by insurance mis-selling, and juggle big regulatory and operational issues at a bank 40 percent owned by taxpayers and with 104,000 staff.

NEW CHALLENGE

Tookey, 49, had been the more personable and chatty face of Lloyds alongside previous CEO Eric Daniels. A season-ticket holder, along with his wife and two children, at soccer club Crystal Palace in south London -- a local team well outside the glamour circle of England's big clubs -- Tookey lists other interests as sailing his catamaran, gardening, walking the dog and barbecuing.

The Bath University building engineering graduate is one of several senior Lloyds staff to quit since Horta-Osorio brought in new management in a shakeout that prompted talk of tension between the new and old teams.

Yet Tookey downplayed any problems after he announced he was leaving in September, saying only it was time for a new challenge after several tough years at Lloyds.

Two years after joining Lloyds from Prudential, Tookey was appointed finance director in April 2008. But the takeover of HBOS six months later left him grappling with a bank that had almost doubled in size and facing big losses in Britain, Ireland and Australia.

His experience integrating HBOS and dealing with big investors for a major listed company are strengths that attracted Resolution, which is expected to list and join the FTSE 100 .FTSE in the next few years.

Before that he is tasked with keeping a tight rein on the "Black Horse", as Lloyds is known after its heraldic logo. But he is likely to be less intense than Horta-Osorio, who admitted to teaching himself to play tennis left-handed when he injured his right wrist.

"He (Tookey) is completely the opposite to Antonio," Wood said. "I should think the last time Tim thought about tennis was when he was invited to (Wimbledon's) Centre Court as a spectator."

(Editing by David Holmes)