LONDON Lloyds warned of a long, hard economic recovery and set aside an extra 375 million pounds ($609 million) to compensate people mis-sold insurance, underscoring the challenge facing Britain's banks as they battle to recover from financial crisis.

Lloyds, 40-percent owned by the government after a bailout during the 2008 crisis, said on Tuesday it was making progress in reducing its loan book, cutting costs and reining in bad debts - all key parts of its recovery plan.

But its planned sale of 632 branches is dragging on, highlighting the tough market facing sellers of British banking assets, and it struck a downbeat tone about the economy, which tipped back into recession last quarter.

"We think that the economy will be reasonably flat this year, but it is going to be a long and difficult recovery," Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said.

Barclays Chief Executive Bob Diamond said last week he had become more cautious about Britain's prospects and the bleak assessment was endorsed on Monday by National Australia Bank's decision to shrink its UK business and cut 1,400 jobs, blaming an exceptionally tough economic environment.

Lloyds said it made a first-quarter statutory pretax profit of 288 million pounds, down from 316 million in the previous quarter, but significantly better than a 3.5-billion-pound loss in the first quarter of 2011.

Bad debts fell 36 percent from a year ago to 1.7 billion pounds and the bank cut its non-core assets by 12.4 billion in the quarter, shrinking its bad loans faster than expected.

At 1155 GMT, Lloyds shares were up 1.4 percent to 32.37 pence. Deutsche Bank analysts said profit, net interest margin and bad debt charges were all better than expected.

MIS-SELLING SCANDAL

Britain's biggest retail bank in terms of customers reported a surge in compensation claims for Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) mis-selling in February and March, partly fuelled by aggressive marketing from claims management companies (CMCs).

Those companies take a sizeable cut of payouts in return for handling the paperwork for clients and Horta-Osorio said bogus claims made by CMCs were driving up the costs for banks.

He said one in four claims made by CMCs were found to be on behalf of people who didn't even have PPI policies with Lloyds and urged customers to approach Lloyds directly.

"This puts enormous strains on banks because we have to process all complaints. I would advise customers to come directly and avoid paying a third of their money back to CMCs."

British banks are already facing a bill of over 7 billion pounds from one of the country's biggest ever mis-selling scandals. Lloyds had set aside 3.2 billion pounds last year, which analysts thought was conservative. British rival Barclays also increased its provision last week.

BRANCHES DISPOSAL DRAGS ON

Lloyds said last week it might start talks with new banking venture NBNK about its planned sale of 632 branches after an exclusivity period with The Co-op ended. It is also considering an initial public offering for the branches, which it must sell following a European Union competition ruling.

"At the moment we have three options on the table," Horta-Osorio told reporters, adding the bank will pursue an IPO unless it can be convinced that either of the proposals clearly offers a better option than a flotation.

The Co-Op's offer has been plagued by regulatory concerns and Lloyds has yet to be convinced that NBNK can offer a viable alternative.

Horta-Osorio said the bank was on track to meet a deadline of November 2013 for the IPO if it decided to pursue one.

"There is some work to do before it goes down that (IPO) route," said one banker working in equity capital markets. "If there is a buyer for the whole piece out there you don't take the market risk, you go with that."

Lloyds' net interest margin - the difference between what it receives in interest and pays out, a key revenue driver - fell to 1.95 percent in the first quarter from 1.97 percent in the previous three months and 2.16 percent a year ago.

Lloyds had warned the margin was under pressure due to higher funding costs, and said that guidance was unchanged.

($1 = 0.6158 pound)

(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Mark Potter)