LONDON Cancelled orders and a shortage of skilled staff are businesses' biggest worries as the euro zone debt crisis dampens economic growth, according to a worldwide survey by the Lloyd's of London insurance market.

Concerns over lost orders have displaced a lack of access to bank credit, which topped the list of business worries in the last survey in 2009, Lloyd's said on Monday.

"Now their worries are even more fundamental with many wondering just what's happened to their customers, and where they can find the skilled staff they so desperately need," Lloyd's Chief Executive Richard Ward said in a statement.

"The survey is a snapshot of two years of economic uncertainty."

The top five risks cited by 500 business leaders spread across Europe, north America and the Asia-Pacific region were cancelled orders, skills shortages, reputational risk, currency fluctuations and legislative changes.

But businesses ranked natural catastrophes in the bottom ten of fifty risks, despite a record-breaking run of disasters this year including the March 11 Japanese earthquake and tsunami.

