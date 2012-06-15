LONDON The Hong Kong stock exchange agreed on Friday to pay 1.4 billion pounds to buy the London Metal Exchange (LME), the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals.

The London Metal Market and Exchange Company was established above a hat shop in Lombard Court in London in 1877 and traded in tin, copper and pig iron.

The LME's open outcry "ring" and "kerb" trading have their roots in the early 19th century when the Royal Exchange, the world's first commodities market, became so crowded, metal merchants gathered at the Jerusalem coffee house on Cornhill in the City to conduct business.

When a dealer wished to trade he would draw a ring on the floor of the coffee shop and shout "Change".

The expression "kerb trade" developed when the coffee houses closed at the end of the day forcing traders onto the street to trade on the kerb of the road.

Trading still takes place through open-outcry trading in the "ring", which is now a circle of padded red-leather seats, across which traders use arcane hand signals to trade copper, aluminium, lead, nickel, tin and zinc.

Trading also takes place through an inter-office telephone market, and through LMESelect, the exchange's electronic trading platform.

The only organisations able to trade are its member firms, of which there are various categories.

Category 1 ring-dealing members are entitled to trade in the Ring, LMESelect and the telephone market. They are Amalgamated Metal Trading, Barclays Bank, ED&F Man Commodity Advisers, J.P. Morgan, Marex Financial, Metdist Trading, INTL FCStone, Natixis Commodity Markets, Newedge, Societe Generale, Sucden Financial and Triland Metals.

Net profits at the LME fell 19 percent to 7.7 million pounds last year, as higher costs and investments outweighed a 22 percent rise in trading volumes. The exchange has so far operated on a constrained-profit model to keep fees low for its members.

