The London Metal Exchange, the world's biggest market for industrial metals, said on Friday it had been approached and was considering a sale of itself.

"The board...will begin a formal process which may or may not lead to an acceptable offer for the company being received," the exchange said in a statement.

* Trading takes place across three trading platforms: through open-outcry trading in the Ring, through an inter-office telephone market, and through LMESelect, the exchange's electronic trading platform.

* The only organisations able to trade are its member firms, of which there are various categories.

Category 1 Ring dealing members are entitled to trade in the Ring, LMESelect and the telephone market. There are 12 Category 1 members: Amalgamated Metal Trading, Barclays Bank, ED&F Man Commodity Advisers, J.P. Morgan, Marex Financial, Metdist Trading, MF Global, Natixis Commodity Markets, Newedge, Societe Generale, Sucden Financial and Triland Metals.

* Profit before tax for 2010 was 12.5 million pounds, from 17.3 million pounds in 2009. The directors proposed a final dividend of 4.5 million pounds. The A shareholders have voting rights and are entitled to dividends, unlike B shareholders.

* The highest paid LME director was paid 843,000 pounds in 2010, up from 493,000 the previous year, according to LME financial statements.

($1 = 0.648 British Pounds)

(Compiled by Susan Thomas; source: LME; Editing by Anthony Barker)