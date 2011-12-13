LONDON A bastion of old London trading will meet a new global economic force next year when the London Metal Exchange is expected to admit a top Chinese bank, and for LME traders the benefits of an enlarged market are likely to outweigh share lost to the newcomer.

The Bank of China International BOCI.L, the investment banking subsidiary of Bank of China Ltd BOC.L (601988.SS) (3988.HK), expects to get approval for membership of the LME by the end of the first quarter at the latest, an industry source said.

Some LME traders are worried that existing business with Chinese customers will be channelled through BOCI.

BOCI could concentrate trade with inland Chinese companies into its portfolio. A futures manager for a large state-owned metals firm in China indeed said the company would be keen to do business on the LME through the bank.

But the subsidiary of the fourth-largest bank in the world's largest consumer of industrial raw materials will also increase overall liquidity in the biggest metals marketplace.

"BOCI will know their customers a bit better, so they will have an inherent advantage, but Chinese customers are very price-sensitive," a head of metals trading in London said. "They will be loyal (to BOCI) to a certain extent, but they will occasionally find the grass greener on the other side of the fence."

He added, "I prefer a crowded market. It's tougher but you can survive."

Currently only about 30 Chinese companies are officially licensed to do business with outside brokers, and others go through companies in Hong Kong, a senior LME trader said.

"Anything that opens the Chinese mainland to further western involvement has got to be good," said a second senior trader at the LME.

BOCI membership also will add to the credentials of the 130-year-old exchange as it opens its books to potential suitors.

"This is meaningful because it's the first Chinese bank to get LME membership," said Zhou Jie, an analyst at China International Futures (Shanghai) Co Ltd. More Chinese investors are likely to trade on the LME through the bank, he added.

Furthermore, BOCI is likely to be the only Chinese bank to take a place in the LME in the near future.

Owner BOC is seen as the most assertive of the four state banks and is ahead of its peers in building up a commodities trading business.

Other banks, such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (1398.HK) and China Construction Bank (601939.SS) (0939.HK), have ambitions to expand their commodities business in the longer term, but those plans are all in the very early stages. Agricultural Bank of China (601288.SS) (1288.HK) is far behind.

Chinese banks' ability to link up with foreign exchanges is also dependent on China's regulations and the structure of various banks. BOCI is a Hong Kong-based subsidiary of BOC, giving it some autonomy, and it did not need approval from the parent company.

WELCOME

The industry source, who has direct knowledge of the matter, said BOCI was working on getting a licence from the UK Financial Services Authority (FSA), a key step in the process to join the LME.

It is applying for Category 2 LME membership, which allows telephone and electronic trading but not ring trading.

The LME and the FSA declined to comment. A BOCI spokeswoman has also declined to comment.

"When I heard about it, my first reaction was, 'Finally! Yes! thank you!," another head of trading at an LME brokerage said. "It's about time the Chinese came to this market in an official way."

The bank does not seek to be a broker to the overall market but wants LME membership to offer better service to its domestic customers, the industry source said.

Only after fully establishing the LME business would the bank consider adding external metals customers and expanding in other locations, he said.

"They are taking it slow but sure, keeping the risk to the absolute minimum," he added.

BOCI is busy forging into other markets as well.

Sources told Reuters last month that the bank was planning to kick off an iron ore swaps business next year to tap growing demand for hedging from steel mills and traders.

BOCI aimed to provide brokerage services, proprietary trading of iron ore swaps and physical trading, two sources familiar with the matter said.

It also planned to apply for clearing membership in the Singapore Exchange SGX.L next year, the sources said.

BOCI was approved as a clearing member of CME Group (CME.O) in March. The CME and SGX both offer clearing of iron ore swaps, with the bulk of globally traded volumes cleared on the SGX.

(Additional reporting by Fayen Wong in Shanghai and Polly Yam in Hong Kong, editing by Jane Baird)