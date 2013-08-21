NEW YORK The London Metal Exchange has offered the job of chief executive to Martin Pratt, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, picking a veteran broker to lead the bourse through the most tumultuous period in its 136-year history.

The 42-year-old Pratt, now chief operating office at Triland Metals Ltd, a non-ferrous metals futures broker owned by Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T), was chosen over the exchange's own chief operating officer, Diarmuid O'Hegarty, and Garry Jones, a former CEO of NYSE Liffe, the sources said.

In Pratt, the LME is tapping an experienced metals trader who has both the knowledge of its complex trading structure and sufficient distance from the crisis over warehousing that has engulfed the exchange. He would replace outgoing chief Martin Abbott, who announced plans to leave in June.

The LME declined to comment.

Picking a market insider over an exchange industry executive may reflect the unique challenges ahead for the new CEO, arguably the most important job in global metals trading.

Pratt has spent his career trading commodities and working for LME ring dealers, firms that can trade in the exchange's open-outcry trading floor known as the ring. Before stepping into the COO job at Triland in January 2007 he worked for well-known brokers Natixis and Sucden.

While Triland is one of the LME's 11 ring-dealing members, it doesn't own any of the warehouses at the centre of a controversy over the rules governing metal storage going back to 2009.

The exchange has been damaged by prolonged and scathing criticism over its handling of its warehousing policy, which some consumers say has contributed to record high physical price premiums for aluminium and long wait times to take delivery.

Alongside Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and other banks and traders that now own many of the world's biggest warehousing companies, the LME is facing several class action lawsuits alleging "anticompetitive behaviour" in aluminium warehousing.

The exchange's new owner, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) (0388.HK), has said the suits are without merit and the LME will contest it vigorously.

It was not clear if Pratt will accept the job.

"Nothing's been confirmed," one of the sources said.

RESTORING CONFIDENCE

Restoring confidence among industrial users, who say outgoing CEO Abbott was too slow to tackle the warehousing issue, will be one of the biggest challenges for his successor.

Abbott has maintained that stockpiles and high physical prices are due to low interest rates and a market structure known as contango that make it profitable to sell metal forward and store it for months or years at a time.

Sweeping changes to rules which will sharply increase the rate at which metal will be delivered out of warehouses, announced by the LME last month, will go some way to placating irate users.

Beyond warehousing and lawsuits, the new chief will also need to navigate increased regulation of financial markets and growing competition from Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) and CME Group's (CME.O) COMEX copper contract.

Choosing a candidate with a strong background in metals broking marks a break from the LME's prior two picks.

Abbott, who netted more than 7 million pounds ($11 million) from the sale of the LME, was hired as CEO from top trade magazine Metal Bulletin where he was publisher. His predecessor, Simon Heale, was a former accountant with Price Waterhouse and a director at Cathay Pacific Airways.

After paying over $2 billion for the LME in November, HKEx's Chief Executive Charles Li will be looking for big returns on the exchange's investment. He said last year the warehousing debacle almost derailed the takeover.

(Editing by Phil Berlowitz)