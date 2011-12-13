LONDON A move by the London Metal Exchange to add clearing operations is likely to drive up the sale price of the world's premier metals market and sway some shareholder votes in favour of a takeover.

Trades at the LME -- which is due to open its dataroom for potential suitors later this month -- are now cleared through LCH.Clearnet, Europe's largest independent clearing house.

But the 130-year-old exchange, which handles about 80 percent of global futures trading in industrial metals, has been moving towards creating its own clearing house.

It sees post-trade activity as strategic and potentially lucrative, while its broker members want to keep trading fees low. The timing also appears right while regulators are pushing for over-the-counter OTC.L transactions to be cleared to reduce counterparty risk in the wake of the financial crisis.

"I think that, at the front end, the exchange is a bit of a facade for what is really important, which is dealing with clearing, settlement and risk," said the managing director of an LME member broker, who declined to be named.

"Now everyone really feels that ... they need the clearing piece, and I think the clearing piece is now more important," he added.

Industry sources say it was no coincidence that an LME announcement in September that it had received takeover approaches took place only five days after the statement that it had appointed investment bank Moelis & Company as a financial adviser on the possibility of launching its own clearing house.

The LME said at the time that it was considering third-party proposals about its "future clearing and business strategy". Moelis is also advising the LME on a possible sale.

When the LME said it had at least 10 takeover approaches, it did not name any of the potential suitors, but analysts say they probably include the CME Group (CME.O), the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator, and the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE.N), both of which have clearing houses.

An exchange that already provides clearing services stands to gain revenue increases and synergies from such a deal.

The London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L), which entered takeover talks with LCH.Clearnet in September, is working on a joint bid for the LME with Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGXL.SI), a source has told Reuters.

For the LSE, buying the LME could be partly a defensive move. If the LME created its own clearing house, it would pull away valuable volumes from LSE's existing target, LCH.Clearnet. A purchase of the LME would also include its 8 percent stake in LCH.Clearnet.

Other potential LME bidders include broker ICAP plc IAP.L, Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) derivatives exchange Eurex, the Dubai Mercantile Exchange and the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange.

REVENUE POTENTIAL

Analysts say revenue growth from clearing is set to rise in coming years as regulators increasingly demand that OTC activity be made more transparent. A large pool of metals deals that bypass trading on exchanges could still go to a clearing operation.

In the United States, all clearing revenue could jump by $800 million (513 million pounds) to $1.2 billion by 2016 as a result of Dodd-Frank financial reform legislation, with commodities making up $35 million to $201 million of the total, according to a research note by broker Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

The same trend is expected to play out in Europe as the markets in financial instruments directive, or MiFID II, is due to push derivatives onto trading platforms. The European Union has yet to approve the proposed rules, so any clearing growth from the law would be in the longer term.

The potential for revenue from clearing is attractive even before the expected rise in business from OTC trades.

UBS analyst Alex Kramm in New York said in a research note that clearing revenue at the LME could total $26 million in the first year of a takeover, more than the exchange's total 2010 pre-tax profit of 12.5 million pounds.

"The LME doesn't run its own clearing house today, so if someone came in that had an existing clearing structure, that could be an incremental revenue opportunity over time," he said.

Besides collecting clearing fees, clearing houses also generate investment income from holding margin funds, which at LCH.Clearnet, "is a multiple of the clearing fee income", the LME has said.

From the start, the potential income from clearing could ease the need for any bidder to plan an increase in the LME's low trading fees to make the business profitable. Its fees have been aimed more at keeping costs down for its member-owners than generating profits.

With a smaller rise in trading fees, a takeover proposal is more likely to succeed in enticing holders of 75 percent of shares, the minimum needed for approval, to vote for a bid.

"We have the capacity to talk about bringing about our own clearing, which has really propelled us into the spotlight, because that's where lots of people see what's of value," LME Chief Executive Martin Abbott said last month.

(Additional reporting by Susan Thomas, editing by Jane Baird)