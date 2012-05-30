The CME Group's COMEX copper contract CME.N has eaten into its larger rival the London Metal Exchange's share of the burgeoning and increasingly competitive global futures market in the first fourth months of this year.

The New York contract took 13.5 percent of global copper futures trade measured by tonnes between January and April this year, up from almost 12 percent last year and double its share from just three years ago. Total global trade includes the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), which is closed to many outside investors.

The SHFE has also risen to prominence as China has grown into the world's largest consumer, accounting for 40 percent of global demand. The LME's copper contract, launched 135 years ago, is considered the global pricing benchmark.

The following are the key facts on the three exchanges' copper products:

LME COMEX SHFE*

Launched 1877 1988 1999

Lot size 25 tonnes 15,000 pounds 5 tonnes

(11.3 tonnes)

Method Ring, phone, 95 percent all electronic

electronic electronic,

ring

April volume 3.24 mln 1.77 mln 4.59 mln

(contracts)

April volume 81.1 mln 20.06 mln 22.96 mln

(tonnes)

2011 volume 34.54 mln 12.49 mln 48.96 mln

(contracts)

2011 volume 863.4 mln 141.7 mln 244.8 mln

(tonnes)

Open Interest - 254,295 lots 150,266 lots 293,396 lots

May 25 2012

Open Interest - 245,828 lots 72,997 lots 94,153 lots

Jan 2, 2008

* Shanghai volumes are listed at half what SHFE reports because the exchange counts both legs of a trade.

Market Share LME COMEX SHANGHAI

by tonnes

2005 81.8% 7.5% 10.7%

2006 88.1% 6.9% 5.1%

2007 81.6% 6.4% 12.0%

2008 81.0% 6.6% 12.4%

2009 58.0% 6.7% 35.3%

2010 67.1% 10.4% 22.5%

2011 70.7% 11.7% 17.7%

2012^ 65.3% 13.5% 21.2%

^ Jan-April only Sources: LME, CME and SHFE

(Reporting By Josephine Mason; Editing by Ed Davies)