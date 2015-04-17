LONDON The London Metal Exchange (LME) has fined CWT Commodities 100,000 pounds ($149,310) for violations of so-called "Chinese Wall" restrictions in its warehousing policy.

CWT failed to identify two companies in its corporate group which were trading companies and failed to put effective information barriers in place, the LME said on Friday in a members' notice.

"The LME uncovered no evidence to suggest that the conduct was deliberate, and no evidence to suggest that confidential information was passed between CWT and the trading companies in its group," it added.

