The London Metal Exchange, the world's top market for industrial metals, is considering selling itself after being approached about deals, it said on Friday.

The LME was formed in the last quarter of the 19th century to serve industrial Britain's insatiable appetite for metals.

From its beginnings above a London hat shop, the LME has grown into the world's largest non-ferrous metals marketplace.

Following is a chronology of major events in the 134-year history of the London Metal Exchange:

MAY 2011 - Report commissioned by the LME suggests warehouses with large stockpiles be required to deliver out much more metal each day following complaints by consumers of long delays to receive material.

MAY 2011 - LME fleshes out a strategy to create its own clearing house, still at the feasibility stage, saying that incumbent LCH.Clearnet may not be best placed for the job.

SEPTEMBER 2010 - The London Bullion Market Association and the London Metal Exchange say they will begin collecting data for the LBMA gold forward curve from September and distribute this information from early in 2011.

July 2010 - LME officially launches its Asia office in Singapore. This is the Exchange's first office outside of London and marks a significant milestone for the business.

April 2010 - LME announces the appointment of Brian Bender as Chairman of both its Holdings and Limited Boards. Bender takes over from Donald Brydon.

September 2009 - Not enough shareholders back a proposal to change the way the LME is managed. A resolution to move the LME to a two-board structure from one board did not get the 75 percent of votes needed to change the structure.

July 2009 - LME says it has no plans to publish outstanding speculative positions on its contracts and no plans to publish names of dominant position holders.

March 2009 - Plan to pay dividends to shareholders approved at annual general meeting.

September 2008 - LME says it has no plans to introduce position limits because it has systems in place to ensure an orderly market.

July 2007 - LME members approve proposal to create 1 million new B shares. LME sets price of its new Class B shares at 65 pounds per share.

June 2007 - LME intervenes in nickel market to make more metal available at a time of tight supplies.

March 2007 - LME's chief executive Martin Abbott says exchange not for sale or planning any acquisitions.

August 2006 - Martin Abbott appointed as new LME chief executive from October 2.

End 2005 - Copper market in turmoil after Liu Qibing, a trader working on behalf of the Chinese government, vanishes.

June 1996 - Sumitomo Corp head trader Yasuo Hamanaka plunges market into crisis after losing $2.6 billion (1.6 billion pounds) on copper over a 10-year period.

1985 - Tin crisis - prices tumble after the World Tin Council's buffer stocks collapse. Contract suspended.

July 1914 - LME closes because of fear of supply shortages at the outbreak of the First World War. Reopens in autumn of same year.

1877 - The London Metal Market and Exchange Company established above a hat shop in Lombard Court and trades in tin, copper and pig iron.

Early 19th century - The Royal Exchange becomes so crowded, metal merchants gather at the Jerusalem coffee house on Cornhill to conduct business, where the tradition of the ring and kerb are established.

When a dealer wished to trade he would draw a ring on the floor of the coffee shop and shout "Change."

The expression kerb trade developed when the coffee houses closed at the end of the day forcing traders onto the street to trade on the kerb of the road.

1571 - The Royal Exchange, the world's first commodities market, is established.

(Compiled by Pratima Desai; Editing by Anthony Barker)