LONDON The Hong Kong stock exchange (0388.HK) is "reasonably confident" it will be able to overcome fears about a takeover among some London Metal Exchange shareholders to win approval of a 1.4-billion-pound deal for LME, an executive said.

"Based on everything we have heard and we know over this entire process, we are reasonably confident that we will get there," Romnesh Lamba, head of market development, told Reuters in an interview.

A takeover has to be approved by 75 percent of LME shares and 50 percent of shareholders.

"There may be a few shareholders who are unwilling to sell, the real issue is, either through colluding with each other or building momentum, can they get above 25 percent. It's possible, we don't know," he said by telephone from Hong Kong.

Shareholders have expressed worries about potential changes to the exchange's business model since last September when the LME announced a possible takeover.

The Hong Kong bourse has agreed to make no changes until at least January 1, 2015 at the exchange, which is owned by members such as brokers and banks, which have benefited from a low-fee structure. ($1 = 0.6434 British pounds)

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Anthony Barker)