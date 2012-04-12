HONG KONG Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (0388.HK) is in talks with banks for a loan to help it finance an offer for the London Metal Exchange, sources told Reuters, a sign that the world's most valuable bourse is aggressively pushing ahead with a bid.

The holding company for the Hong Kong stock exchange, known as HKEx, could be looking for as much as $3 billion in its first acquisition loan to back a bid for the 135-year old commodities exchange, said one source with direct knowledge of the matter.

A second source confirmed the loan talks, but could not verify the amount. Both declined to be identified because the talks are not public.

HKEx declined to comment.

HKEx sat on the sidelines through a wave of exchange consolidation in major financial centres more than a year ago, though most of the mooted deals then, from London and New York to Sydney and Toronto, eventually fell through. At the time, HKEx focused on forming joint ventures and alliances with its neighbouring Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses.

But HKEx has since made clear its ambition to ramp up in commodities, and earlier this year set aside $258 million to expand into commodities and fixed income itself - a push led by CEO Charles Li and head of market development Romnesh Lamba, both ex-investment bankers.

Li and Lamba have said they want to move into fixed income, currency and commodities to expand the exchange beyond its traditional presence in equities.

SHORT-LIST

The LME has shortlisted HKEx and three other suitors - CME Group Inc (CME.O), NYSE Euronext NYX.N and InterContinental Exchange Inc (ICE) (ICE.N) - and set a May 7 deadline for second-round bids, sources have told Reuters.

The LME, which handles about 80 percent of global futures trading in industrial metals, could be worth between 500 million and 1.5 billion pounds ($783 million to $2.4 billion), according to analysts and industry sources.

A $3 billion acquisition funding package suggests HKEx could be willing to offer top dollar for control of the LME, and have cash left over for other uses.

"Although a mooted 1 billion pound acquisition price appears to be excessive, HKEx could extract significant strategic value through developing a commodities trading platform," said Dominic Chan, an analyst at BNP Paribas.

As in any auction, HKEx could decide not to proceed with a bid or a loan to back it.

HKEx is the world's biggest bourse with a market value of about $18 billion, and sits on cash and short-term investments of around $3.9 billion as of end-2011, Thomson Reuters data show, though it has limited ability to dip into its cash reserves for acquisitions as it has to maintain a capital buffer to meet counterparty risks involved with running a clearing house.

It's rare for a stock exchange in Asia to take a loan. Regulations often restrict exchanges from taking on too much debt, and their volatile earnings during market downturns can cause problems making payments on large loans.

The sole loan for an Asian bourse was in October 2010, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, when Singapore's SGX Ltd (SGXL.SI) took a $3.5 billion loan for its proposed A$8.4 billion ($8.7 billion) acquisition of Australia's ASX Ltd (ASX.AX).

The loan was underwritten by ANZ (ANZ.AX) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), but the deal was rejected by the Australian government on the grounds of national interest.

HKEx shares have slipped 13 percent since it emerged in late February as a contender for the LME. The benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI is down 5 percent over the same period.

($1 = 7.7649 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 0.9698 Australian dollars)

(Additional reporting by Kelvin Soh and Prakash Chakravarti; Editing by Michael Flaherty, Chris Lewis and Ian Geoghegan)