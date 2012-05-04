SINGAPORE The London Metal Exchange (LME), the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals, will invest heavily in Asia and is planning to expand its Singapore office, Chief Executive Martin Abbott said.

"Asia is going through structural changes, and the LME will invest heavily in the region," Abbott said in a speech at an LME seminar in Singapore on Friday, without disclosing details of any spending plans.

In particular, Abbott said he is confident about the continued industrialisation and urbanisation in China, the world's biggest buyer of many industrial metals including copper.

The LME handles about 80 percent of global futures trading in industrial metals.

In February last year, the Singapore Exchange, in partnership with the LME, launched small-size, cash-settled metal futures.

The 135-year-old LME is in the midst of a bidding process, with potential buyers of the bourse expected to submit binding bids by May 7.

CME Group (CME.O), NYSE Euronext NYX.N, InterContinental Exchange (ICE) (ICE.N) and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) (0388.HK) are on a shortlist of bidders for the LME, sources close to the bidding process told Reuters in March.

