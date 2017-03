Traders and clerks react on the floor of the London Metal Exchange in the City of London February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON The London Metal Exchange said on Monday it had launched a three-month consultation on proposed changes to metal warehousing rules, aimed at reducing long queues that end-users face in obtaining material.

The general principle of the exchange's proposal is a requirement to link load-in and load-out rates for warehouses with queues that force people to wait more than 100 calendar days.

