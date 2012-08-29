LONDON Jefferies Bache, the brokerage arm of U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group JEF.N, will start trading and clearing as a ring-dealing member of the London Metal Exchange (LME) on Wednesday September 5, the LME said on Wednesday.

Jefferies Bache won LME approval last week to become a ring-dealing, or Category 1, member of the exchange, giving it the right to trade on the open-outcry ring, electronic LMESelect and the telephone market.

