Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
LONDON Jefferies Bache, the brokerage arm of U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group JEF.N, will start trading and clearing as a ring-dealing member of the London Metal Exchange (LME) on Wednesday September 5, the LME said on Wednesday.
Jefferies Bache won LME approval last week to become a ring-dealing, or Category 1, member of the exchange, giving it the right to trade on the open-outcry ring, electronic LMESelect and the telephone market.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.