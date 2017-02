Traders and clerks react on the floor of the London Metal Exchange in the City of London February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

NEW YORK/FRANKFURT NYSE/Euronext has submitted a bid for the London Metal Exchange (LME), a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Deutsche Boerse did not submit a bid for the 130-year-old exchange, two separate sources said. The exchange had previously been tipped as a potential suitor.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York and Edward Taylor in Frankfurt)