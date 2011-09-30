LONDON A cacophony of cries and arcane gestures -- frenzy which is somehow turned into a dollars and cents price for aluminium, one of the world's top traded metals.

For nearly two decades Peter Childs has done just that: turning din into digits and policing apparent chaos at London's Metal Exchange, one of the last bastions of open outcry trading.

"I still get a buzz," says Childs, the LME's head of price discovery, as the flurry subsides. Traders wander back to booths that circle the red padded-leather seats that make up the Ring, the adrenalin arena and pounding heart of the old exchange.

"It's about personalities, it's about people. I love it, I've got the best job in the City."

He watches as four of his 14-strong team take their places on the Ring for the next five-minute burst of trading, this time for copper.

"They're watching for everything," Childs says of the four.

"We have to ensure that the dealers conform to the rules and regulations. We're there to help the dealers in fast-moving markets when the prices are moving quickly. We are there to maintain an orderly market while establishing credible prices."

Head-sets on, Danny, 33, and Frankie, Sarah and James, all in their early 20s, maintain zen-like calm listening for the last bid, offered or traded price as traders roar at each other.

The ring sounds; Danny confers with his three colleagues, and quickly decides the price. It flashes on an electronic board. A burly trader stalks over, and argues, but soon walks away without lodging a complaint.

"He's a bit upset," Childs says. "But you can't be intimidated."

TOUGH JOB

The price decisions Childs and his team make on the ring between 1225 pm and 1320 pm every day become the official prices for copper, aluminium, zinc, lead, nickel and tin which are used as global benchmarks.

It's a tough job, he acknowledges, and he carefully selects the young men and women he employs.

"You've got to be quick arithmetically, and you have to be able to handle pressure, because it's a pressurized environment. You are put on the spot and you have to make decisions and the decisions you make have to be right," he says.

He puts newcomers onto the Ring as soon as possible.

"It's hugely intimidating. If they're able to pick up one three-month quote in the five-minute ring, then they can build on that and it gives them confidence," he says.

"The first time I sat in the Ring, about six or seven years after I joined the LME, it was one of the most nerve-wracking experiences of my life. The world just passed me by."

Childs, 45, joined the LME in 1985, two months before the "tin crisis," which nearly shut down the LME when the International Tin Council, set up to regulate the price of tin using buffer stocks, went bust.

"I thought, 'what the heck have I let myself in for?'. It was a time of extreme pessimism," he says. "But what we saw from the tin crisis was that the LME is resilient, it bounced back, and the optimism came back into the market."

The LME, which accounts for 80 percent of traded volume in global metal futures transactions, saw record trading volumes last year of 120 million lots equivalent to $11.6 trillion (7.44 billion pounds) and 2.8 billion tonnes of metal.

A far cry from its birth above a hat shop in 1877.

While business inside the Ring has not changed much since then, albeit with new technology and cameras, trading also takes place through an inter-office telephone market, and through LMESelect electronic trading.

The LME last week said it was considering selling itself.

Childs, a marathon runner who rarely drinks alcohol in office hours in an industry known for its high-octane lifestyle, is not easily intimidated and is known for his calm manner and a sharp scrutiny that picks up any signs of potential dodgy dealings.

"I prefer to call them indiscretions," he says, without going further. "We have had our indiscretions up to serious offence level. It could be perhaps a punch up, conduct on the ring, or it could be more sinister on the trading side."

One exuberant trader was fined after his golf club hit the ceiling. "They're not allowed to chew gum either."

(Editing by William Hardy)