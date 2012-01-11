Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
LONDON At least two serious potential bidders have emerged so far for the London Metal Exchange (LME) from 15 suitors who expressed interest in the world's biggest metals marketplace, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
The LME sent non-disclosure agreements (NDA) to potential bidders last month, which had to be signed to gain access to the exchange's sensitive financial data. The source said 15 NDAs had been sent.
"One or two" who received the financial data asked for more information, the source said, adding that more serious possible suitors could emerge in coming days. The first bids are expected next month, the source said.
In September, the LME, one of the last bastions of open outcry trading, said at least 10 parties had expressed interest in buying the exchange. Metal industry sources have said the exchange could be worth as much as 1 billion pounds.
There is market speculation that the list of potential acquirers may include CME Group Inc, IntercontinentalExchange and UK-based broker ICAP.
Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange, the London Stock Exchange, and Deutsche Boerse-owned Eurex have also been mentioned by metals sources.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings announcement, planned for Tuesday, after it was not able to immediately secure the approval of its auditor, a source briefed on the matter said.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.