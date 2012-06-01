Traders and clerks react on the floor of the London Metal Exchange in the City of London February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

The London Metal Exchange has asked its two remaining suitors to resubmit their takeover proposals, raising the possibility that InterContinental Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing will boost their bids

"Following presentations made by the two remaining bidders at the board meeting on 31 May, the bidders have been asked to resubmit their proposals on 7 June," LME's head of business development Chris Evans said by email.

"We then anticipate a further period of consideration by the board."

The content of the two bids are similar, sources have told Reuters, with the suitors pledging to keep LME's unique composition unchanged for now, including its warehousing network, complex prompt-date structure and open outcry trading.

That had increased the chances the exchanges would be asked to refine their proposals, which sources have said are already worth 1.2 billion pounds. Any changes would likely mean sweetening the financial terms, a source close to the process said.

With the bidding intensifying around price rather than content, the price tag could be north of 1.3 billion pounds, a senior executive at a Category I member told Reuters.

The LME is considered the jewel in the crown of the global metals market setting global benchmark prices for six base metals.

The new submissions are due the day before the 135-year old exchange holds its annual general meeting next Friday, but a final recommendation is not expected to be made to shareholders at that meeting.

Voting on the sale will take place at an extraordinary general meeting.

Members, which include JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs & Co, need to weigh the advantages of receiving a lump sum payment of millions of dollars for their shares or continue as one of the last remaining member-owned exchanges.

With its main European energy market and an established clearing house in Britain, the LME would be a logical fit for the Atlanta-based exchange operator, Thomas Farley, president of ICE Futures U.S., said earlier this year.

LME Chief Executive Martin Abbott wants to build an in-house clearing operation and raise fees if the exchange isn't sold.

But HKEx's access to China, the world's largest copper consumer accounting for 40 percent of global demand, makes it very attractive suitor, industry observers have said.

The LME has long sought to win approval from Chinese regulators to list its warehouses nearer customers in the country. Its last effort was rebuffed three years ago.

Any potential buyer would need to secure 75 percent of ordinary shares as well as win approval from 50 percent of shareholders.

ICE and HKEx were shortlisted after the exit of CME Group and NYSE Euronext in recent weeks.

Evans declined to comment beyond the statement saying the request is part of the bidding process. ICE declined to comment.

