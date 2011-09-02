A man is seen behind the entrance door of the offices of the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Canary Wharf, London, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Simon Newman

LONDON The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has censured a metals trader, Jason Geddis, for committing market abuse by securing the price of lead contracts on the London Metal Exchange (LME) almost three years ago, the watchdog said on Friday.

The FSA had originally proposed to prohibit and fine Geddis for the abuse, but a tribunal said a public censure was a more appropriate penalty, the FSA said in a statement.

Geddis, who was a trader at Dresdner Kleinwort Limited, rapidly built up a position in a lead contract one morning in November 2008, and then unwound it in the open outcry session at rapidly increasing prices, the FSA said.

"The tribunal determined that Mr Geddis' conduct in creating a disorderly market fell below the proper standard of care, but it was not a failure of integrity," the FSA said in a statement on Friday.

"The breach was committed through a lack of care in an exceptional situation, not through a premeditated plan to act improperly."

In a January 2009 notice to LME members, the exchange said it had started disciplinary action against Dresdner for failing to comply with its rules. The two later reached a settlement, with Dresdner agreeing to pay a fine of 150,000 pounds.

"The LME took action over the incident in 2009," LME business development manager Chris Evans said on Friday. "Today's FSA announcement does not change that."

Evans said he was not sure if Geddis was still a trader. Dresdner is no longer a member of the LME.

