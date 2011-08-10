LONDON The London Metal Exchange (LME) notched up a record daily number of trades on Monday of more than 100,000, an LME spokeswoman said, when markets reacted after ratings agency Standard and Poor's downgraded the U.S. credit rating.

The spokeswoman said it was the first time in the exchange's history that the number of trades in one day had exceeded five figures.

Trading volumes of copper have been heavy, hitting 39,000 lots on Friday, the highest level for the year so far, and hovering near to that level on Monday and Tuesday.

The last three trading days had seen over 300,000 lots change hands in the three-month futures contracts across the base metals complex, RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

"One million contracts in a month is high for the LME, to give you a clue as to how much is going through," it said.

Heavy volumes were seen when copper hit $8,446 per tonne on Tuesday, RBC said, saying there had been Chinese buyers below $8,500, where most of the volume traded.

"It's also been a victory for a number of shorts who were lucky enough to have resting limit orders to cover their positions," RBC said.

The losers, it said, included those longs forced to capitulate as the market fell.

Copper fell on Monday, and extended losses on Tuesday to hit $8,446 per tonne, its lowest since December. It recovered to $8,871 per tonne on Wednesday.

