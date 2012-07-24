Traders and clerks react on the floor of the London Metal Exchange in the City of London February 14, 2012. The London Metal Exchange has several serious potential bidders and will consider takeover proposals at its board meeting in late February, Chief Executive Martin... REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON London Metal Exchange (LME) shareholders decide on Wednesday whether to accept a $2.2 billion (1.4 billion pounds) offer by the Hong Kong stock exchange for the 135-year-old institution, the world's largest marketplace for materials such as copper, aluminium and zinc.

A survey published by Reuters on Monday with responses from 38 of the banks, funds and industrial users entitled to vote -- more than half of the total -- showed that most of those who had reached a decision would vote yes to a sale of the exchange at an extraordinary general meeting.

That would get the vote past the first hurdle of a positive outcome from 75 percent of total shares in favour of the offer from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) that the LME board endorsed last month over a bid from InterContinental Exchange.

However, the LME's system of voting, designed to give a big voice to smaller shareholders, means that in a second part of the process, when votes of those attending the meeting are counted, the overall outcome could still go either way if industrial users turn out in force.

"We will vote against, and our proxy papers have been filed," said an executive at an industrial company. "The people I have talked to feel very uneasy about the consequences of a sale."

Industrial shareholders -- metals producers and traders -- have voiced objections to the takeover since the start of the process, fearing any sale might alter its unique, complex structure of futures trading and low fees.

However, HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li has promised that until at least January 1, 2015, HKEx will preserve the LME brand, the open-outcry trading and the structure.

While Li has failed to convince some about the deal, others are more optimistic about a favourable vote.

"There is very little opposition to the whole thing," one top executive at a shareholding company said on Tuesday.

Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro ASA, a small shareholder, has also said it will vote in favour of the deal.

The LME board, which includes shareholder Goldman Sachs and major commodities trader Sucden Financial, voted unanimously in favour of HKEx's offering, not least because it is seen providing a vital gateway to China, which consumes 40 percent of the world's copper.

The LME's top shareholder is JPMorgan, with 1.4 million shares, followed by Goldman with 1.23 million.

(Reporting by Susan Thomas; Editing by Veronica Brown and Anthony Barker)