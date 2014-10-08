China will not devalue yuan to stimulate exports - PBOC deputy governor
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
MOSCOW Russia's Rusal (0486.HK) said on Wednesday it would seek permission to appeal a judgment by the UK Court of Appeal, which ruled in favour of the London Metal Exchange over new rules to cut backlogs at its global network of warehouses.
The world's largest aluminium producer said in a statement it was disappointed by the ruling and would seek to take the case to the Supreme Court.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Baird)
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Friday and is on course for a second straight weekly loss due to a rising dollar in global markets on growing expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
LONDON Britain could face limits on the number of euro financial transactions it handles unless it allows European Union supervision of clearing houses in London after Brexit, EU lawmakers said on Thursday.