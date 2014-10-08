China will not devalue yuan to stimulate exports - PBOC deputy governor
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
LONDON The London Metal Exchange (LME) announced plans on Wednesday to implement a key reform next February to slash queues at its network of warehouses after it won a court appeal.
It will hold a two-week consultation period with warehouse companies about the new rules, which will take affect on Feb. 1, 2015, a statement said.
The LME, the world's biggest market for industrial metals, also said that following the consultation it would look at other possible reforms, including capping or banning rents on metals caught in warehouse backlogs.
Earlier on Wednesday, a three-judge panel overturned an earlier judgment that had forced the LME to halt a key reform.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad)
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Friday and is on course for a second straight weekly loss due to a rising dollar in global markets on growing expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
LONDON Britain could face limits on the number of euro financial transactions it handles unless it allows European Union supervision of clearing houses in London after Brexit, EU lawmakers said on Thursday.