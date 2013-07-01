LONDON The London Metal Exchange said on Monday it had launched a three-month consultation on proposed changes to metals warehousing rules, aimed at reducing long queues that end-users face in getting material.

The general principle of the exchange's proposal is a requirement to link load-in and load-out rates for warehouses with queues that force people to wait more than 100 calendar days.

Some firms running warehouses registered by the LME, the world's biggest industrial metals marketplace, have been making money by building up big stocks and charging for storage while they deliver metal at a limited rate to holders of LME contracts.

This has created tensions with consumers of the metals who say these storage plays have boosted prices for metal critical for their businesses and forced them to wait months for their metal.

LME rules currently stipulate a minimum delivery rate for metals stored in the warehouses it monitors. Warehouses do not have to ship out any more than that amount, which is 3,000 tonnes per day for a warehouse company holding more than 900,000 tonnes of metal in one location.

This means that in Detroit, for instance, where aluminium stocks are around 1.5 million tonnes, anyone wishing to withdraw supplies from that location currently faces a wait of around a year.

"We appreciate the market's concerns on the current length of warehouse queues and have already brought in a series of measures to address the situation," said Diarmuid O'Hegarty, LME chief operating officer.

"This new proposal could help to alleviate the issue and we would like to hear whether market users agree."

Under the proposal, the LME will measure all of the metal loaded into a warehouse over a three-month period. If there is a queue of more than 100 calendar days the warehouse would be expected to deliver out additional metal based on a formula.

For example, a warehouse currently required to deliver out a daily tonnage of 3,000 tonnes would, under the proposal, need to load out at least 1,500 tonnes per day more than it loads in.

Also, if the current load-in rate of an affected warehouse exceeds the minimum load-out rate, then the warehouse would be required to deliver out tonnage equal to that excess.

A final decision on whether to implement the changes is expected to be made at a scheduled LME board meeting in October. If the proposal is adopted, the new rules would come into force on April 1 next year.

(Reporting by Susan Thomas and Veronica Brown; editing by Jason Neely)