LONDON The London Metal Exchange said on Wednesday it intended to investigate planned large rises in warehouse rents for next year as they were out of line with the market and did not appear to be based on objective economic factors.

The stock-weighted average increases for both warehouse rents and FOTs at 10 percent and 12 percent for 2016-2017 respectively are significantly higher than in the past two cycles.

In 2015-2016 rents increased by an average of three percent and FOTs rose two percent.

