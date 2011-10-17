LONDON LMS Capital (LMS.L) chairman Robert Rayne has dismissed an ultimatum from fellow directors who have threatened to resign if he does not quit the board, escalating a disagreement over how best to break up the private equity group.

"Mr Rayne told the board in September that he would step down as chairman once a capital realisation strategy had been put in place. He has every intention of doing this. He intends, however, to remain a director," a shareholder group led by Rayne and seeking a break-up of the firm said on Monday.

The company, which invests in the consumer, energy and support services sectors, said last week that it had failed to agree a price at which Rayne and the other investors, who between them own over 35 percent of the company, might be bought out of their shares.

As a result the company's independent directors agreed that a sale of LMS' portfolio of investments would be the best way of delivering optimal returns to shareholders, particularly given an underperforming share price.

As part of the process, LMS said it had asked Rayne to leave the board to "ensure its full independence as it supervises the wind-down" and that three non-executive directors would resign if the plan were not implemented.

In its response on Monday, the shareholder group said it was sure suitable replacements could be found for any directors who resign.

"I have offered to stand down as chairman so that a suitably qualified independent chairman may be brought in to oversee the orderly wind down strategy," Rayne said. "As a non-executive director, I will be available to help the board through my longstanding relationships with fund advisers and investee companies."

(Reporting by Paul Hoskins; editing by Myles Neligan)